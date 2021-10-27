Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Gap Down to $5.18

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.18, but opened at $5.06. Micro Focus International shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 600 shares traded.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Micro Focus International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average of $6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.47.
Micro Focus International Company Profile (NYSE:MFGP)
Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.
