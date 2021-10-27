Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Gap Down to $5.18

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.18, but opened at $5.06. Micro Focus International shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 600 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Micro Focus International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average of $6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter valued at $24,466,000. 22NW LP grew its holdings in Micro Focus International by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,396,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after buying an additional 527,589 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Micro Focus International by 18,752.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 766,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after buying an additional 762,270 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Micro Focus International by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 497,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 255,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Micro Focus International by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 246,511 shares in the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micro Focus International Company Profile (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

