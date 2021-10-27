Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) & Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Financial Comparison

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) and Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Microbot Medical and Valneva’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microbot Medical N/A N/A -$9.17 million ($1.29) -5.64 Valneva $126.02 million 20.88 -$73.56 million N/A N/A

Microbot Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Valneva.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Microbot Medical and Valneva, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microbot Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Valneva 0 1 4 0 2.80

Valneva has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential downside of 31.68%. Given Valneva’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Valneva is more favorable than Microbot Medical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Microbot Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Valneva shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Microbot Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Microbot Medical and Valneva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microbot Medical N/A -42.94% -39.90% Valneva N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Valneva beats Microbot Medical on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Microbot Medical Company Profile

Microbot Medical, Inc. is a pre-clinical medical device company, which engages in the research, design, development, and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. The firm carries out its operations through the ViRob and TipCat platforms. The ViRob platform technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot that can be controlled remotely or within the body. It makes use of the Self-Cleaning Shunt, a robotic system designed as the ventricular catheter portion of a Cerebrospinal Fluid shunt system, and is mainly used for the treatment of hydrocephalus and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus. The TipCat platform, a self-propelling, flexible, and semi-disposable endoscope provides see-and-treat capabilities within tubular lumens in the human body such as the colon, blood vessels, and the urinary tract. The company was founded by Harel Gadot, Moshe Shoham, and Yosseph Bornstein on August 2, 1988 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium. The company also develops VLA15, a vaccine candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial against Borrelia; VLA1553, a vaccine candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial against the chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2. It sells its products in the United States, Canada, Germany, Austria, Nordics, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company has collaborations with Pfizer to co-develop and commercialize its Lyme disease vaccine; and Instituto Butantan for the development, manufacturing, and marketing of single-shot chikungunya vaccine. Valneva SE was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Saint-Herblain, France.

