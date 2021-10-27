Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to post earnings per share of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.07. Microchip Technology posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Microchip Technology.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $97.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $92.50 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.50 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.92.

Microchip Technology stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.37. 5,054,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,904,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $51.17 and a 52-week high of $83.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

In other news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total value of $105,045.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total value of $74,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 19,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 7.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microchip Technology (MCHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.