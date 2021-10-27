Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 709,650 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 19,550,750 shares.The stock last traded at $69.80 and had previously closed at $67.51.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Summit Insights lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $378,784.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,302 shares of company stock worth $2,274,482 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,463,000. Finally, Elemental Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC now owns 81,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

