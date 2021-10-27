Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Ibex Investors LLC

Ibex Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,152 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 0.9% of Ibex Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Yale University purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock traded up $13.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $323.39. 1,556,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,753,777. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $296.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.62 and a fifty-two week high of $312.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Several research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.66.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

