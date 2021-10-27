Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Cut by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,930,733 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 715,177 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.7% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,773,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Yale University purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.66.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $12.28 on Wednesday, hitting $322.39. 1,160,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,753,777. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $199.62 and a 52 week high of $312.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.91. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

