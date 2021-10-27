Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $352.00 at Piper Sandler

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $310.00 to $352.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software giant’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MSFT. Bank of America boosted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $411.00 to $384.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.48.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $310.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $296.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.91. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $199.62 and a twelve month high of $312.39.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi bought a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after buying an additional 13,584,306 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,296,895,000 after buying an additional 9,387,405 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,829,372,000 after buying an additional 6,168,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 24,327.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717,183 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,104,000 after buying an additional 5,693,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

