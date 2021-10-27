Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS.

Microsoft stock traded up $15.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $325.84. 2,377,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,753,777. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $199.62 and a 1 year high of $312.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $296.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 target price (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.66.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

