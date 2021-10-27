Microsoft’s (MSFT) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $363.00 target price on the software giant’s stock, up from their previous target price of $345.00. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.06% from the stock’s current price.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.48.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $310.11 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $199.62 and a 12 month high of $312.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $296.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,868,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,303 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,314,811,000 after buying an additional 3,090,751 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,166,309,000 after buying an additional 2,669,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,890,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,275 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

