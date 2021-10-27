Mina Trading 4.1% Higher This Week (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Mina has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and approximately $120.34 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $4.45 or 0.00007553 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mina has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00069943 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 70.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00070431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00095351 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,877.34 or 0.99962742 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,938.51 or 0.06686862 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 276,606,514 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

