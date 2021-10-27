Mint Club Market Cap Reaches $21.35 Million (MINT)

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Mint Club has a market capitalization of $21.35 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mint Club coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mint Club has traded up 317.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00041432 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 94.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Mint Club

Mint Club is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 920,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

