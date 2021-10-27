Minter Network (BIP) Market Cap Tops $15.49 Million

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Over the last week, Minter Network has traded up 12% against the dollar. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $15.49 million and $20,521.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00069970 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00068292 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.36 or 0.00105954 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00070846 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00096213 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,940,178,860 coins and its circulating supply is 4,734,969,293 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.