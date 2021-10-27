Mirror Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $40.62 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 27th. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be bought for $2.86 or 0.00004835 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $222.53 million and $40.62 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00071115 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00071885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00096609 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,998.36 or 0.99649995 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,988.38 or 0.06736499 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002593 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

