Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of MITUY opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. Mitsui Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average is $16.70.
Mitsui Chemicals Company Profile
