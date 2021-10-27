Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of MITUY opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. Mitsui Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average is $16.70.

Get Mitsui Chemicals alerts:

Mitsui Chemicals Company Profile

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc manufactures and sells petrochemicals and industrial inorganic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Healthcare, Food and Packaging, Base Material, and Others. The Mobility segment covers the new product development support business (solution business) for elastomers, functional compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, automobiles and other industrial products.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.