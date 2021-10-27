MixMarvel (MIX) Trading 19.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One MixMarvel coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MixMarvel has a market capitalization of $31.00 million and $5.04 million worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MixMarvel has traded up 19.3% against the dollar.

MixMarvel (CRYPTO:MIX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,419,553,711 coins. The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME . MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL . The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

