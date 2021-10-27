MKM Partners Cuts Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $77.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at MKM Partners from $83.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.35% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Twitter from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.37.
NYSE TWTR opened at $61.43 on Wednesday. Twitter has a 1-year low of $38.93 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.70 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.
In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $300,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $1,260,821.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,662 shares of company stock valued at $7,495,534. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Twitter by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,632,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $935,353,000 after buying an additional 298,190 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Twitter by 59.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $854,351,000 after buying an additional 4,622,845 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,736,144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $648,356,000 after buying an additional 640,429 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the second quarter worth $681,422,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 170.5% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,148,000 after buying an additional 4,582,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.
Twitter Company Profile
Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.
