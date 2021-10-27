MKM Partners Cuts Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $77.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at MKM Partners from $83.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Twitter from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.37.

NYSE TWTR opened at $61.43 on Wednesday. Twitter has a 1-year low of $38.93 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.70 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $300,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $1,260,821.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,662 shares of company stock valued at $7,495,534. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Twitter by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,632,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $935,353,000 after buying an additional 298,190 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Twitter by 59.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $854,351,000 after buying an additional 4,622,845 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,736,144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $648,356,000 after buying an additional 640,429 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the second quarter worth $681,422,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 170.5% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,148,000 after buying an additional 4,582,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

