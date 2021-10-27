MML Investors Services LLC Acquires New Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 43.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $62.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.51. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.70 and a 52 week high of $62.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.