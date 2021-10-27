MML Investors Services LLC Buys 1,348 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLT. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.79.

NYSE:HLT opened at $144.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.02 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.01. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.62 and a 12 month high of $145.45.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

