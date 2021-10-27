MML Investors Services LLC Grows Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 123.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 65.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 53.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. TC Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6917 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 86.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.