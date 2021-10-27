Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,442,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,239,000 after purchasing an additional 93,810 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.2% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,433,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,154,000 after buying an additional 411,014 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 883,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,713,000 after buying an additional 14,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,042,000 after buying an additional 17,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 730,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,824,000 after acquiring an additional 61,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.22.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MOH opened at $299.46 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.03 and a 1-year high of $302.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. Research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

