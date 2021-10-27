MonaCoin Price Tops $1.42 (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 27th. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.42 or 0.00002417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $93.37 million and $1.77 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,762.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,982.11 or 0.06776557 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.56 or 0.00310666 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $559.14 or 0.00951515 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00084005 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $266.04 or 0.00452731 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.17 or 0.00269169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.06 or 0.00238353 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

