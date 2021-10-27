monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Stock Price Up 7.1%

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) shot up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $401.00 and last traded at $398.62. 13,087 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 202,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $372.21.

MNDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen started coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on monday.com from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.70.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.84.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.11 million. monday.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PGGM Investments bought a new position in monday.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000.

monday.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

