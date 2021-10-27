Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.13 million. Monro had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.98. 3,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.82 and its 200 day moving average is $61.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. Monro has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $72.67.

Get Monro alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is 91.23%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MNRO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.39 per share, with a total value of $296,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monro stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,541 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Monro worth $8,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.