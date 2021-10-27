Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Sets New 12-Month High at $312.35

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $312.35 and last traded at $305.57, with a volume of 101677 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $306.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.26 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $269.33 and its 200 day moving average is $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $415.40 million for the quarter.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $4,043,730.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,356,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,714,108,368.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.23, for a total transaction of $118,005.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,989.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 244,116 shares of company stock worth $65,406,875 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 259.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 39,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 61,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares during the period. 50.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.