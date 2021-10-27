M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.22 Per Share

Analysts expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to post earnings of $3.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.92. M&T Bank posted earnings of $3.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full year earnings of $13.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.48 to $13.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $12.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.24.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded down $6.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,442,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.68 and a 200 day moving average of $147.71. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $94.67 and a 52-week high of $168.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

