M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $13.81 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $13.81 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.32. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.79.

MTB opened at $155.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.71. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $94.67 and a twelve month high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 21.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter worth about $3,010,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 104.9% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 11.1% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 190,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,690,000 after acquiring an additional 18,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter worth about $1,089,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.