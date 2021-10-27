M&T Bank Corp Acquires 68 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,352 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 16,105 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $780.00 target price (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.78.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,861. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $745.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $609.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $576.85. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $264.60 and a 52 week high of $759.02.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

