M&T Bank Corp Boosts Holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VEREIT by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,758,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,592,000 after purchasing an additional 386,677 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP grew its stake in VEREIT by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,076,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,449,000 after acquiring an additional 849,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VEREIT by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,437,000 after acquiring an additional 104,273 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in VEREIT by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,490,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,878,000 after acquiring an additional 92,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in VEREIT by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,259,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,711,000 after purchasing an additional 85,998 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Capital One Financial lowered VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.71.

VER opened at $52.16 on Wednesday. VEREIT, Inc. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $52.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from VEREIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

