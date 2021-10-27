M&T Bank Corp Has $728,000 Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in LKQ were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in LKQ by 38.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in LKQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Truist upped their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.83.

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $54.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $56.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.54 and its 200-day moving average is $49.70.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

