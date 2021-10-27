M&T Bank Corp Has $788,000 Stock Holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $650,000.

Shares of IGM stock opened at $425.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $417.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.94. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $297.95 and a 12 month high of $432.64.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

