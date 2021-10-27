M&T Bank Corp Has $936,000 Stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 8.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSA. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSA. Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price objective on MSA Safety and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

MSA stock opened at $154.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.97 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.20 and a 200-day moving average of $159.59. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $124.58 and a fifty-two week high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $341.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.52 million. Equities analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $1,536,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,185.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,952 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

