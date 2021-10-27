M&T Bank Corp Has $957,000 Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Omnicell by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Omnicell by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 194,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,221,000 after acquiring an additional 34,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Omnicell by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.13.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $170.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 131.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.97 and its 200 day moving average is $147.44. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.01 and a 12 month high of $171.85.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $272.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.20 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $762,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 41,878 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total transaction of $6,409,427.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,048 shares of company stock worth $10,001,198 in the last ninety days. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

