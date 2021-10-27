M&T Bank Corp Reduces Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,913 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,792,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,825,000 after buying an additional 18,241 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,107,000 after buying an additional 228,468 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,479,000 after buying an additional 250,479 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,346,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,075,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,804,000 after acquiring an additional 24,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet cut Manhattan Associates from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.71.

In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at $17,886,144.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $169.90 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.74 and a fifty-two week high of $172.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 110.33 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.90.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The business had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

