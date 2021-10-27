MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.49

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.49 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 67224 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.76 million.

In related news, Director Julie D. Klapstein bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLN. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in MultiPlan in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 63.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MultiPlan Company Profile (NYSE:MPLN)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

