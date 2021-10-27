Myriad (XMY) Market Capitalization Hits $4.43 Million

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. In the last week, Myriad has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. Myriad has a total market cap of $4.43 million and $19,151.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Myriad coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,803,640,750 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

