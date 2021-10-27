National Bank Financial Comments on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $3.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.08. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.54.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $75.51 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $58.79 and a 1 year high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.96.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.1536 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Applied Research Investments LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.1% in the third quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 170,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 39.8% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 11,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

