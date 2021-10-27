National Bank Financial Weighs in on New Gold Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of New Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$243.52 million during the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NGD. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 target price on shares of New Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares increased their target price on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on New Gold to C$1.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, New Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.43.

Shares of TSE:NGD opened at C$1.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.91. New Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.29 and a 52-week high of C$3.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.45.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

