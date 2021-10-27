National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Instruments Corporation, or NI, is an American multinational company with international operation. It is a producer of automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software. Common applications include data acquisition, instrument control and machine vision. National Instruments has equipped engineers and scientists with tools that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. NI’s graphical system design approach to engineering provides an integrated software and hardware platform that speeds the development of any system needing measurement and control. The company’s long-term vision and focus on improving society through its technology ensures the success of its customers, employees, suppliers and shareholders. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 26th.

Shares of NATI opened at $40.63 on Tuesday. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.83. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.73 million. Research analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,932,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,510,000 after buying an additional 113,902 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,697,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,788,000 after buying an additional 288,386 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,382,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,994,000 after buying an additional 282,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,882,000 after buying an additional 780,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,257,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,457,000 after buying an additional 186,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

