National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.36

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWLI traded down $3.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.50. 3,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,453. National Western Life Group has a 1-year low of $168.85 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.50. The company has a market capitalization of $783.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.15.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $14.11 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $222.17 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in National Western Life Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of National Western Life Group worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

