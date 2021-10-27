NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 30.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.16. 2,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,645. NBT Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $42.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day moving average is $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NBT Bancorp stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,861 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,418 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.10% of NBT Bancorp worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

