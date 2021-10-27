NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoGenomics, Inc. is a high-complexity CLIA-certified clinical laboratory that specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing, the fastest growing segment of the laboratory industry. The company’s testing services include cytogenetics, fluorescence in-situ hybridization, flow cytometry, morphology studies, anatomic pathology and molecular genetic testing. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics has labs in Nashville, TN, Irvine, CA and Fort Myers and services the needs of pathologists, oncologists, urologists, hospitals and other reference laboratories throughout the United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark increased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.48 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.11. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $121.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.50 million. Analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,197,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $550,964,000 after purchasing an additional 168,921 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,103,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $197,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,761 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,489,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,619,000 after purchasing an additional 190,095 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,142,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,573,000 after purchasing an additional 67,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,244,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $108,275,000 after buying an additional 234,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

