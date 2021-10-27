Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Shares Sold by Redmile Group LLC

Redmile Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,919,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,334 shares during the quarter. Redmile Group LLC owned about 9.24% of Neoleukin Therapeutics worth $36,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 285,337 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 7.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 8.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 45,383 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,709,000 after purchasing an additional 75,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Neoleukin Therapeutics news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $611,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,348,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,350,471.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $6.70. 731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.25 million, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.97. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.11.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NLTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

