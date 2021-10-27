NEST Protocol Price Tops $0.0112 on Top Exchanges (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 27th. During the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $22.41 million and $1.87 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00050436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.79 or 0.00210686 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.33 or 0.00099280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NEST Protocol Coin Profile

NEST Protocol (NEST) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

