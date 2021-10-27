Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Hits New 12-Month High at $667.06

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $667.06 and last traded at $666.99, with a volume of 81504 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $664.78.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $750.00 price target (up previously from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark increased their price target on Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on Netflix from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $666.76.

The firm has a market cap of $296.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.28, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $582.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $539.35.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,977 shares of company stock worth $77,862,889. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $793,000. Reik & CO. LLC grew its position in Netflix by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 13,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 41,060 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,061,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 773 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

