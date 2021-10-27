Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Bridgford Foods were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bridgford Foods by 75.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Bridgford Foods alerts:

NASDAQ BRID opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. Bridgford Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $21.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.08. The firm has a market cap of $110.50 million, a P/E ratio of 1,218.22 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Bridgford Foods had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $56.54 million during the quarter.

Bridgford Foods Company Profile

Bridgford Foods Corp. engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of frozen and snack food products throughout the United States. It operates through the Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products business segments. The Frozen Food Products segment manufactures and distributes food products, including biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items and sandwiches.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID).

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgford Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgford Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.