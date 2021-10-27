Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $641,000 Stock Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,942 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 719.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter worth $61,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 85.7% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.9% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 414,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,441.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $81,478. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APLE. Wells Fargo & Company cut Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $16.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.