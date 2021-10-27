Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stock Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,435 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 1,807.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the first quarter valued at $59,000. 48.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

Shares of NRZ opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50. New Residential Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.93.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 68.49%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

