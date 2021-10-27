Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SUN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SUN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunoco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.38.

SUN stock opened at $41.35 on Wednesday. Sunoco LP has a twelve month low of $24.57 and a twelve month high of $42.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average of $36.62.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 73.32% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 111.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 434.21%.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

