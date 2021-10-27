Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 8,673 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,673 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,449,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,414,000 after purchasing an additional 514,944 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4,500.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,233,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,104 shares in the last quarter. 60.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Shares of JHG opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $46.27.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $738.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.50 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 22.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.50%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

