Neuberger Berman Group LLC Takes $701,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 71.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 17,846 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 69.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $40.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.61. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

